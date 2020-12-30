Bilibili Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 40,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 16,815 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bilibili by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

