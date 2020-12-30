BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Shares Down 0.7%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 7,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

