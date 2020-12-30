Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $326.44

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $326.44 and last traded at $315.79, with a volume of 99064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $321.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.42 and a 200 day moving average of $272.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

