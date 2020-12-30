BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

