BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.
In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.