Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $295,642.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,919,077.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

