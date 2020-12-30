BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

BioNTech stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

