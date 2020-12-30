BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.
BioNTech stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
