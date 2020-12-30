Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $255,063.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $63.09 million and $255,063.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $140.19 or 0.00501174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00199840 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 134% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019744 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010145 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

