Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $85.32 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $85.32 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Indodax, Kucoin and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001608 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, Exrates, Huobi, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinnest, Indodax, HitBTC, BigONE, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

