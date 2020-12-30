BitTube Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $7,513.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00567187 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000916 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

