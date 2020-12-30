Bitzeny Market Cap Tops $109,658.71 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $109,658.71 and $31.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00438246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

