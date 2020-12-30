Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.34. Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,159,600 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$77.78 million and a PE ratio of -17.89.

About Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.