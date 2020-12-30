Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Capitalization Hits $12.24 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00005879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $40,777.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,398,995 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

