BLOCKv 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,489.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $29,489.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.