Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue and Columbia Sportswear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.04 billion 1.91 $330.49 million $4.72 18.59

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 6 6 0 2.50

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $100.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Blue.

Profitability

This table compares Blue and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 4.97% 7.30% 4.61%

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Blue on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for everyday use. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, Internet retailers, and international distributors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 143 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

