Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.98. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 3,821 shares.

BKEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

