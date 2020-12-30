Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $5,052,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.