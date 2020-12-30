Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.0199

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. Blur has a market cap of $125,821.75 and approximately $3,765.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00590261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00158079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052614 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,670,170 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,170 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

