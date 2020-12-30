Bluzelle (BLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.26 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and $2.26 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00280193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.01993774 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,338,915 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

