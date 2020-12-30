BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) (TSE:ZDM) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) (TSE:ZDM)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.38 and last traded at C$22.29. Approximately 2,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.68.

