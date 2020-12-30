Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

