Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU) Shares Up 1.7%

Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91). 101,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 566,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.95 million and a PE ratio of 146.50.

In other Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) news, insider Charlotta Ginman purchased 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £14,876.55 ($19,436.31). Also, insider Keith Butcher purchased 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £118,800 ($155,212.96).

About Boku, Inc. (BOKU.L) (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

