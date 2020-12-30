BOScoin (BOS) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $745,314.51 and $856.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

