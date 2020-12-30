Bottos 1-Day Volume Reaches $118,206.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Bottos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Bibox and IDEX. Bottos has a market cap of $804,573.80 and approximately $118,206.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.58 or 0.01982657 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, IDEX, CoinEgg, LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

