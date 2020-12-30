Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP increased its position in BOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after buying an additional 244,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BOX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BOX by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 26,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,069. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

