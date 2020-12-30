Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BOX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 26,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,069. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
