Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 2.21. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.