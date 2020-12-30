Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 51,195 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.