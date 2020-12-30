Brady (LON:BRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.20

Shares of Brady PLC (LON:BRY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $19.00. Brady shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.92.

About Brady (LON:BRY)

Brady plc provides integrated trading, process, and risk management software solutions to the commodity, recycling, and energy trading companies primarily in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, India, the United States, other EMEA regions, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers energy solutions, including energy trading and risk management, energy logistics, energy data management, and energy settlement, as well as credit risk solutions; and commodities solutions, such as hedging and risk management, derivative trading and risk, LME brokerage, physical trading and risk, logistics and inventory management, trade finance and accounting, and contract management, as well as raw material, concentrates, and supply management.

