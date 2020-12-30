Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Million

Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce $54.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.97 million and the highest is $56.51 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $182.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.57 million to $186.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $210.71 million, with estimates ranging from $205.75 million to $219.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period.

EGLE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 52,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.