Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Equillium from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,080. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

