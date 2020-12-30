Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to announce $170,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.07 million, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $15.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 1,746,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,615. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $401.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

