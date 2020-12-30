Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

