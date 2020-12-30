Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.85). The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

