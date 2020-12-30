Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the lowest is ($2.11). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($3.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 7.58. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit