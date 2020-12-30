Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the lowest is ($2.11). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($3.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 7.58. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

