Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings per share of ($3.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.46) and the highest is ($2.45). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($4.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($10.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($11.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($8.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.