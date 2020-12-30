Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce sales of $88.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.40 million. Denny’s reported sales of $113.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $296.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $297.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $390.11 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $412.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denny’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Denny’s by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 566,268 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $886.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

