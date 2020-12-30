Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post sales of $91.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. EverQuote posted sales of $73.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $341.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.99 million to $341.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $419.10 million, with estimates ranging from $413.29 million to $425.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -120.58 and a beta of 1.60. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

