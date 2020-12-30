Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Fastly also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,647.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,681 shares of company stock valued at $54,626,311 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

