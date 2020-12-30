Brokerages Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock worth $2,721,045. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 100,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $106.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.