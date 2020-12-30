Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit