Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

