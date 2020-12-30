Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,262. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

