Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $66.67

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $188,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

