Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) PT at $82.47

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.31. 17,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,811,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 666.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 926,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after buying an additional 805,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after buying an additional 504,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

