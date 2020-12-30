Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $51.20

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,369. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,433. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

