Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT at $33.33

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

IGIFF stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.7245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

