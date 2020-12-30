Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price at $115.10

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

JPM stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $125.41. 411,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,321,910. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $382.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

