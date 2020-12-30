Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Target Price at $9.33

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $78,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $91,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

