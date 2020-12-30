Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Price Target at $23.83

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,878 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,519,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 688,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

