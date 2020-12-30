Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Price Target at $23.83

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,878 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,519,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 688,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
