Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $19.00

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

