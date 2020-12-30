Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $138.15

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.15.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 13,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
