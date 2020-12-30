Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $138.15

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $58,848,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 321.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after buying an additional 315,526 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 13,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

