Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.12.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:BAM opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,125.68 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

